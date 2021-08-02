Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,352 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $1,066,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,358,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $184,299,030.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at $435,307,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WMT opened at $142.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $398.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.87.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

