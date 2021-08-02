WandX (WAND) Price Down 61.1% Over Last Week

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One WandX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, WandX has traded 61.1% lower against the US dollar. WandX has a total market capitalization of $80,107.33 and approximately $434.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WandX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00059800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00014822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.95 or 0.00807891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00095130 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00041069 BTC.

WandX Coin Profile

WandX (WAND) is a coin. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 coins and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 coins. WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . WandX’s official website is www.wandx.co . The Reddit community for WandX is https://reddit.com/r/wandX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WandX is a decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain which enables users to create, trade, and settle any financial instrument on crypto-assets. Using the Wand Token, users can invest in ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), buy cryptocurrency futures, and trade in illiquid assets through a portfolio of assets. “

Buying and Selling WandX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WandX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WandX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WandX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WandX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.