Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.34 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) will announce $3.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.10. Watsco reported earnings of $2.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year earnings of $9.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.56 to $10.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.76 to $11.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WSO. Wolfe Research lowered Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stephens raised Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.60.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $282.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.77. Watsco has a 12 month low of $216.25 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 111.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 10.8% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 9.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 15.2% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 4.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 7.0% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

