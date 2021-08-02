Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) CFO Shashank Patel Sells 8,524 Shares

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,278,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE WTS traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.18. The company had a trading volume of 205,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,194. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.29 and a 52 week high of $153.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.