Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) CFO Shashank Patel Sells 8,524 Shares

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,278,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE WTS traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.18. The company had a trading volume of 205,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,194. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.29 and a 52 week high of $153.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.86.
Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.
About Watts Water Technologies
Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.
Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.