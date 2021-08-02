WD Rutherford LLC Boosts Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,745 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. The Cooper Companies makes up 2.4% of WD Rutherford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,445 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,983 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,068,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COO traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $422.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,750. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $278.57 and a 12 month high of $424.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $395.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COO. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.86.

In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

