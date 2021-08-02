WD Rutherford LLC Has $66,000 Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,559,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $630,353,000 after acquiring an additional 54,372 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $359,667,000 after acquiring an additional 49,122 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,398,000 after acquiring an additional 805,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,230,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,937,000 after acquiring an additional 431,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $181.79. 40,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,789. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $127.78 and a 12 month high of $200.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.52.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

