WD Rutherford LLC Raises Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,038 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 862,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,127,000 after acquiring an additional 277,019 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,704,000 after acquiring an additional 17,886 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTNT. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.23.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $14.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $286.74. The company had a trading volume of 61,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,488. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.50. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $277.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total transaction of $319,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $8,548,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,027,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,409 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,244. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

