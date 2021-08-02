Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) Short Interest Update

Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,835,700 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the June 30th total of 1,454,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18,357.0 days.

Shares of Webjet stock opened at $3.74 on Monday. Webjet has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $4.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.68.

Get Webjet alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WEBJF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Webjet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Webjet in a report on Monday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, began coverage on Webjet in a research report on Monday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company enables its customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international travel flight deals, hotel accommodations, holiday package deals, travel insurances, rental cars, motorhomes, and cruises.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Webjet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webjet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.