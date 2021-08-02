Wedbush Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EXLS. Bank of America raised ExlService from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.25.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $113.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.79. ExlService has a one year low of $59.97 and a one year high of $113.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.94.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 11.55%. On average, research analysts predict that ExlService will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,867.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $2,079,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,375,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,450 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ExlService by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 639,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,935,000 after acquiring an additional 384,895 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,747,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,705,000 after buying an additional 153,566 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,470,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after buying an additional 89,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

