Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $73.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.99. The company has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $73,036.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,409.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $200,513.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,153.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $904,731 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

