Wedbush Weighs in on Beazer Homes USA, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BZH)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Beazer Homes USA in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.27 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.32. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 4.35%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BZH. Zacks Investment Research cut Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $18.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.07. The company has a market capitalization of $571.43 million, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.11. Beazer Homes USA has a 12-month low of $10.73 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 11.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,668,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after buying an additional 210,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,264.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,771,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

