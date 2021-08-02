Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 358.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,204 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Welbilt by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,497,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,589,000 after acquiring an additional 972,811 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Welbilt by 217.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,692,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266,361 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Welbilt by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,645,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,520,000 after acquiring an additional 872,047 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Welbilt by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,097,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,077,000 after acquiring an additional 198,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth about $18,848,000. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WBT. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.38.

Welbilt stock opened at $23.49 on Monday. Welbilt, Inc has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.55 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Welbilt had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $316.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Welbilt’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

