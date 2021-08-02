WELL Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WELL)

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One WELL coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001239 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WELL has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. WELL has a total market capitalization of $67.61 million and $968,010.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00058106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002682 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00014827 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.05 or 0.00819083 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00091558 BTC.

WELL Coin Profile

WELL (CRYPTO:WELL) is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here . WELL’s official website is www.joinwell.io . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

WELL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WELL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WELL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

