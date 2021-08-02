Wells Fargo & Company Raises Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $325.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $325.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TEAM. Cowen lowered shares of Atlassian from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $290.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $325.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.91. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $160.01 and a fifty-two week high of $349.50. The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 406.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 9.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Atlassian by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,668,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Atlassian by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 850,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,289,000 after buying an additional 394,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

