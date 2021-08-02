WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.62% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “WESBANCO, INC. is a multi-bank holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in general banking business. “

WSBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $32.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.08. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.17 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 36.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $43,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $207,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,821.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 145,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 16,453 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in WesBanco by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 15,513 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,645,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in WesBanco by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

