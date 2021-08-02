Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.15.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WAL shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

WAL opened at $92.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.68. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $30.34 and a 52 week high of $109.84.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.84%.

In other news, Director Bryan K. Segedi bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 775.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 371,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,200,000 after purchasing an additional 329,183 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at about $2,290,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.8% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 45.4% during the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,463,000 after acquiring an additional 74,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at about $321,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

