Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $268.21 million for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. On average, analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE WLKP opened at $26.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.93. The company has a market cap of $940.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.47. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $27.57.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WLKP. Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Westlake Chemical Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

