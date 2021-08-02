WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.19

Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.19 and last traded at $22.79, with a volume of 5796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.24.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. WideOpenWest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.20. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.53 and a beta of 2.11.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $286.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.17 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

