Wilder World (WILD) Trading Down 26.1% This Week

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One Wilder World coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wilder World has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wilder World has a market capitalization of $9.01 million and approximately $914,156.00 worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wilder World alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00057301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00014851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $320.29 or 0.00809496 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005425 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00091504 BTC.

Wilder World Coin Profile

WILD is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,225,676 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Wilder World Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wilder World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wilder World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wilder World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wilder World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.