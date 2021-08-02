William Blair Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Visa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $5.83 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.61. William Blair also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on V. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.96.

NYSE V opened at $246.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $479.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.80. Visa has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,945 shares of company stock valued at $18,841,342. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $3,305,348,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,787,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,535 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Visa by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,673,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,044 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,902,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,367,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,573,336 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,662,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.