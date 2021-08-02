William Blair Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the information technology service provider will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.03. William Blair also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.88.

Shares of CTSH opened at $73.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.99.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $199,789.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,808,879 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $922,510,000 after purchasing an additional 432,664 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,193,327 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $796,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,216,795 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $640,003,000 after purchasing an additional 142,082 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,831,638 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $542,419,000 after buying an additional 530,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $462,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

