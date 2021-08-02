William G. Jurgensen Buys 2,151 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stock

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lamb Weston stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,782. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.37 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 303.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet cut Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

