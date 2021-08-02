Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Invests $205,000 in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 219.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 84.4% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in NRG Energy by 227.0% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $533,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NRG traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,334. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.10. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $44.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 54.17%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.