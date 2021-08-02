Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,654 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.7% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 51.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.52.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,515,219. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $247.45 billion, a PE ratio of -18.51, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

