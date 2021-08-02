Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Raised to $174.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $161.00 to $174.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Northcoast Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wingstop from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wingstop currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $172.59.

NASDAQ WING opened at $171.31 on Thursday. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $177.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 180.33, a PEG ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.24.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. Research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 51.38%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $3,407,606.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,102 shares in the company, valued at $20,972,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $923,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,304 shares of company stock valued at $6,492,085 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1,372.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 32,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 30,368 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

