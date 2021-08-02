Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Position Reduced by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 1,419.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 17.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 51.8% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 1.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 226.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 29th.

In other news, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 24,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $1,697,490.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 194,841 shares in the company, valued at $13,685,631.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $473,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,459 shares of company stock worth $6,333,182. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WOR opened at $63.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.39. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.69 and a 52 week high of $75.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.58. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $978.32 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit which operates eight manufacturing facilities and three consolidated joint ventures.

