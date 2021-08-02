Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Xcel Energy news, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $428,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $107,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,090 shares of company stock valued at $10,658,144 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

XEL stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.40. 105,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,818,642. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

