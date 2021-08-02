Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Rating Reiterated by Eight Capital

Eight Capital reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$5.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$5.60 target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Cormark upped their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.20 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised Xebec Adsorption from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.37.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

Shares of TSE XBC opened at C$4.04 on Friday. Xebec Adsorption has a 12 month low of C$3.63 and a 12 month high of C$11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$618.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.33.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$20.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.63 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xebec Adsorption will post 0.0299231 EPS for the current year.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.