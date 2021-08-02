Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.85.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $149.84 on Thursday. Xilinx has a 52-week low of $96.71 and a 52-week high of $154.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Xilinx will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth about $415,385,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,426,554 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $176,750,000 after buying an additional 856,149 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Xilinx by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,440,258 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $302,349,000 after acquiring an additional 731,857 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Xilinx by 178.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,063,725 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $131,796,000 after acquiring an additional 681,725 shares during the period. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 89.7% in the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,422,829 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $176,289,000 after purchasing an additional 672,829 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

