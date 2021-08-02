XMON Trading 14.4% Higher This Week (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, XMON has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. XMON has a total market cap of $3.10 million and $180,914.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMON coin can now be purchased for approximately $2,072.82 or 0.05211797 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00046176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00103118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00139090 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,706.07 or 0.99834959 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002607 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.62 or 0.00843862 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XMON’s launch date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

