XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) CEO Ryan Pape Sells 8,000 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $681,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,227,587 shares in the company, valued at $104,602,688.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ryan Pape also recently made the following trade(s):

Get XPEL alerts:

On Wednesday, July 21st, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $736,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $680,160.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $641,680.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $670,800.00.

XPEL stock opened at $92.60 on Monday. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $103.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 108.94 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.83.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in XPEL by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its holdings in XPEL by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 143,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in XPEL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in XPEL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,396,000. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XPEL shares. TheStreet raised XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.