XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) CEO Ryan Pape Sells 8,000 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $681,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,227,587 shares in the company, valued at $104,602,688.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Ryan Pape also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 21st, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $736,800.00.
- On Wednesday, July 14th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $680,160.00.
- On Wednesday, July 7th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $641,680.00.
- On Wednesday, June 30th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $670,800.00.
XPEL stock opened at $92.60 on Monday. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $103.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 108.94 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.83.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in XPEL by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its holdings in XPEL by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 143,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in XPEL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in XPEL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,396,000. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have issued reports on XPEL shares. TheStreet raised XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.
XPEL Company Profile
XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.
