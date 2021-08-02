Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Price Target Cut to C$1.90

Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$1.90 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS YGRAF opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.15. Yangarra Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

