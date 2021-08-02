Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Price Target Cut to C$1.90

Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$1.90 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS YGRAF opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.15. Yangarra Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.
About Yangarra Resources
Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.