Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

YEXT opened at $13.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.41. Yext has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 75,400 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,131,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,046,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,734,284.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $86,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 27,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,301. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Yext by 6.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,315,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,335,000 after buying an additional 775,832 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Yext by 14.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,601,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,193,000 after buying an additional 201,341 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Yext by 8.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Yext by 70.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 680,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,856,000 after buying an additional 281,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,492,000 after purchasing an additional 117,237 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

