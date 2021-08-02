YIELD App Price Hits $0.36 on Top Exchanges (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One YIELD App coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000919 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YIELD App has traded 4% lower against the dollar. YIELD App has a market cap of $40.26 million and $1.09 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00059906 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $320.45 or 0.00823014 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005477 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00091197 BTC.

YIELD App Profile

YIELD App (CRYPTO:YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 131,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 112,488,581 coins. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YIELD App should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

