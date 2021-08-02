yOUcash Hits Market Capitalization of $481.54 Million (YOUC)

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last week, yOUcash has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. yOUcash has a market cap of $481.54 million and approximately $73,761.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yOUcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0795 or 0.00000201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

yOUcash (CRYPTO:YOUC) is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,056,709,142 coins. The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog . The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

