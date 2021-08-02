YouGov (LON:YOU) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,455 at Liberum Capital

YouGov (LON:YOU) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 1,180 ($15.42) to GBX 1,455 ($19.01) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on YouGov from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of YouGov stock traded down GBX 15.50 ($0.20) on Monday, reaching GBX 1,252 ($16.36). 195,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,417. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.89. YouGov has a 1-year low of GBX 770 ($10.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,320 ($17.25). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,178.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

