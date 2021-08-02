Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) to announce $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.22. Fiesta Restaurant Group posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 209.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $144.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.67 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRGI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of FRGI traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $13.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,841. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $360.45 million, a PE ratio of -68.45 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.54.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 864.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 742,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000,000 after acquiring an additional 665,810 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,868,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,117,000 after buying an additional 128,118 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 12,307 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 497.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 164,896 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 26,757 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

