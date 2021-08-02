Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $717.13 Million

Brokerages forecast that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will announce sales of $717.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Teleflex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $722.00 million and the lowest is $712.70 million. Teleflex posted sales of $628.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year sales of $2.82 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS.

TFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.80.

Shares of TFX opened at $397.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $312.33 and a 12 month high of $449.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total transaction of $943,253.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,452.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,424 shares of company stock worth $3,825,231. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth $179,905,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 3,023.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 109,741 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,593,000 after acquiring an additional 106,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 73.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $97,594,000 after acquiring an additional 99,537 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 9.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 997,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $414,307,000 after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 96.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $59,243,000 after acquiring an additional 69,895 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

