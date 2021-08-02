Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Will Announce Earnings of $6.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will report $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.07. Whirlpool reported earnings per share of $6.91 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year earnings of $26.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.89 to $26.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $23.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.00 to $26.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

WHR stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $221.56. The stock had a trading volume of 20,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,967. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $161.03 and a 52 week high of $257.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85.

In other news, CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total value of $2,271,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,097.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total transaction of $11,602,114.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,248 shares of company stock valued at $13,972,832. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,692,000 after acquiring an additional 181,858 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,608,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,393,000 after acquiring an additional 32,441 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,492,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,826,000 after acquiring an additional 30,160 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,422,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,600,000 after purchasing an additional 129,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,105,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,976,000 after purchasing an additional 36,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

