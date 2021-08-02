Zacks: Analysts Expect Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) will announce earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Enerplus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.26. Enerplus posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 307.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Enerplus will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Enerplus.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $228.06 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 109.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ERF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC raised their price target on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $7.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.0271 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 19.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

