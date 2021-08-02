Zacks: Analysts Expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to Announce $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.56. EVERTEC reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $139.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.41 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.06% and a net margin of 22.29%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

NYSE EVTC traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.84. 1,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,823. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.57. EVERTEC has a 1 year low of $30.30 and a 1 year high of $44.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter worth $917,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 183,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter worth $1,192,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

