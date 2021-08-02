Zacks: Analysts Expect SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $461.66 Million

Brokerages expect SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) to announce $461.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SMART Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $459.97 million to $465.00 million. SMART Global reported sales of $297.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SMART Global.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $437.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on SGH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays started coverage on SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.43.

NASDAQ SGH opened at $46.84 on Friday. SMART Global has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $58.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.94.

In other SMART Global news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $151,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 11,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $524,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,034,147 shares of company stock valued at $153,044,865. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SMART Global by 2,724.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in SMART Global by 11,904.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in SMART Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SMART Global by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SMART Global during the first quarter valued at about $207,000.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SMART Global (SGH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.