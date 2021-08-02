Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to Announce -$1.57 EPS

Analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will post earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.30). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($6.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.63) to ($5.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.15) to $0.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The company had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.62) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALNY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.43.

Shares of ALNY opened at $178.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.15. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $119.29 and a 12 month high of $184.83.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,573,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,366,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total transaction of $4,443,773.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at $32,530,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,233 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,785. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 23,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.