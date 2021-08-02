Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will announce $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Amphenol posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.69.

Shares of APH stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $72.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.73. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $72.62. The company has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In related news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,318,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $26,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 632,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,702,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 754,000 shares of company stock valued at $50,195,280 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APH. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 114.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 20,706 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 99.2% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,802,000 after purchasing an additional 202,342 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Amphenol by 72.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,281,000 after purchasing an additional 65,369 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $5,143,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 97.1% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,019,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,251,000 after buying an additional 502,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

