Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to report earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13. AptarGroup posted earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%.

ATR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.14.

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $6,196,147.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,138 shares in the company, valued at $11,474,218.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $219,731.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,550 shares of company stock worth $8,819,302 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,794,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,966,000 after purchasing an additional 334,110 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 17.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,900,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,239,000 after acquiring an additional 282,530 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,465,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 8.1% during the first quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,010,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,101,000 after acquiring an additional 75,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,448,000 after acquiring an additional 27,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATR stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $129.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $110.34 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

