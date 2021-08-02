Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $408.75 Million

Brokerages expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) will report sales of $408.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $382.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $435.00 million. Flagstar Bancorp posted sales of $632.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 30.70%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 579,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,618,000 after buying an additional 37,566 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,622 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 23,574 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 730.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,621 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 42,768 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,330 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FBC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.86. 311,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,383. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.14. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $51.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

