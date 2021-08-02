Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) to Announce -$0.33 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). INmune Bio reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 65%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.35). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.88). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover INmune Bio.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Shares of INMB opened at $15.22 on Friday. INmune Bio has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 2.72.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Moss sold 8,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $174,046.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,539 in the last quarter. 58.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in INmune Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in INmune Bio by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in INmune Bio by 1,223.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in INmune Bio by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in INmune Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

