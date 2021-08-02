Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Integra LifeSciences reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 17.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

IART stock traded down $0.64 on Monday, hitting $71.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,757. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $77.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.90.

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $400,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,415 shares in the company, valued at $781,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,808 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,516 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,214 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

