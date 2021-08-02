Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $833.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to announce $833.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $825.00 million and the highest is $841.00 million. Nasdaq reported sales of $715.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year sales of $3.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NDAQ. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.04.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $85,065.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.49, for a total transaction of $330,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,784,256. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at $275,989,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $156,026,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 196.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 857,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,768,000 after purchasing an additional 568,168 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,608,000 after purchasing an additional 232,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,007,000 after purchasing an additional 226,743 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq stock opened at $186.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $118.01 and a fifty-two week high of $188.48. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

