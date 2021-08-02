Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to Announce $2.20 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) will announce earnings per share of $2.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.34 and the lowest is $2.07. Rockwell Automation posted earnings per share of $1.87 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year earnings of $9.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $9.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.38 to $10.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rockwell Automation.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROK has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.23.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.02, for a total transaction of $989,054.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total value of $1,242,046.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,622 shares of company stock worth $7,778,407. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $307.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $206.57 and a 52-week high of $308.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $283.60. The company has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rockwell Automation (ROK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.