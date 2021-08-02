Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to Announce $2.20 EPS

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) will announce earnings per share of $2.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.34 and the lowest is $2.07. Rockwell Automation posted earnings per share of $1.87 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year earnings of $9.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $9.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.38 to $10.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROK has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.23.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.02, for a total transaction of $989,054.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total value of $1,242,046.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,622 shares of company stock worth $7,778,407. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $307.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $206.57 and a 52-week high of $308.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $283.60. The company has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rockwell Automation (ROK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.